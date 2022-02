Musk’s attorney did not expressly state who leaked that information. Neither did he state the details of the information, or to whom it was leaked. The CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk has accused the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of leaking information of a federal investigation to get back at him. Through his attorney, Musk said that the SEC is looking to retaliate after he publicly criticized the regulators. The back and forth dispute between Musk and the SEC started in 2018 with the Commission claiming that the CEO misled investors. Since then, the Commission has been keeping an eagle eye on Musk and Tesla.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO