Watford boss Roy Hodgson says he is not irritated by the extra financial support given to Crystal Palace successor Patrick Vieira as he prepares to take on his former club.Vieira spent over £60million last summer in recruiting Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard, while Conor Gallagher was brought in on loan from Chelsea and has made a major impact at Selhurst Park.The former Arsenal and France midfielder has been credited for making Palace a far more entertaining outfit, but the Eagles are actually six points worse off after 26 games than they were under Hodgson last season.No...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO