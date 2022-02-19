ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley focused on making playoffs at All-Star break

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Surrounded by the most elite players the NBA has to offer, rookie Evan Mobley wasn’t focused on the atmosphere or lure of such company. Instead, the 20-year-old seemed locked in on helping the Cleveland Cavaliers qualify for the playoffs this season.

Mobley, who was selected to compete in the NBA Rising Stars game, is a key reason the Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference, just 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat in first place. He has emerged as a contender for Rookie of the Year and is likely the front-runner.

The third pick is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocked shots in 50 games. He ranks third in scoring among all first-year players and is first in rebounding and blocks. His 81 blocks are the most by a Cavaliers rookie since the 1997-98 season.

Mobley is as soft-spoken as they come and often lets his game do the talking. That’s why when asked about potentially winning Rookie of the Year during his media availability, Mobley deflected the focus to his team.

It would mean a lot. We definitely want to make the playoffs. I just really want to get better and make my team better so that’s what we’re really focusing on right now. … We’re like a new brand coming up from the Cavs. We’re just out here trying to play our best basketball, honestly. We have all of the pieces and team chemistry that we need to go as far as we want.

Mobley is getting it done on both ends of the court and has thoroughly impressed on defense. He ranks seventh in the NBA in blocks and has shown the ability to defend nearly every position on the court with his athleticism and size.

Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen has noticed the impact Mobley has made.

I mean, you see it on both ends of the court, especially on the defensive end. You look up at the stat sheet and see that he has three blocks and two steals, and it’s like, where did this come from. He just has that impact on the game that not many people have.

The rise of the Cavaliers this season is perhaps one of the top storylines of the year. They went 22-50 last season and were fifth-worst in the NBA, which enabled them to land the third overall pick and draft Mobley out of USC.

The team has seen plenty of growth from within. All-Star Darius Garland and Allen have each taken the next steps in their development. The team has also received strong contributions from its bench, including former champion and five-time All-Star Kevin Love.

Under the direction of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the team is jelling. The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed. Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green on Saturday called the Cavaliers the biggest surprise.

I think the biggest surprise team to me is Cleveland, for sure. I don’t think anyone expected them to be this good, and they’re really putting it together. I think, obviously, in finding a young star in Darius Garland, who is leading the charge, Evan Mobley. They have a great young group of guys that — they’re putting it together now, but they’re going to be good for years to come. And so if I had to pick a surprise, I think it’s Cleveland.

Certainly, the Cavaliers are beginning to put the league on notice with their play this season. Cleveland is poised to make some noise this year, but as a team hungry for great success, it will not be satisfied with just making the playoffs.

“Our guys want to make our own legacy, so, I mean, just putting Cleveland on the map without LeBron,” Garland said. “It will mean a lot to all of us. A rebuild. Rebirth in Cleveland. It’s a new look, new feel. It means a lot to all of us.”

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

