Review: Space Force S2 retains the comedic magic, but it’s starting to lose its luster

This review contains spoilers for Season One of “The Book of Boba Fett” and Season Two of “The Mandalorian.”. With the conclusion of the second season of “The Mandalorian” in Dec. 2020, viewers were made aware that a spin-off series starring one of “Star Wars”’s most popular characters, Boba Fett, was in the works at Disney+. Long thought to have been killed in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the broody bounty hunter made a triumphant return to the screen nearly 40 years later in “The Mandalorian.” Given the massive popularity of “The Mandalorian” and Boba Fett’s status as a pop culture icon, it seemed like a natural move for Disney and Lucasfilm to expand on Boba’s story. Despite the character’s popularity, though, many forget that he only ever had roughly five minutes of screentime in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, so this was also a prime opportunity to pair his cultural prowess with an appropriately powerful narrative. It’s ultimately disappointing, then, to see that this narrative falls far short of what it could have been, and to realize that this didn’t only happen by chance — rather, it was a creative choice. “The Book of Boba Fett” opts to function as a mere vehicle for the overarching trajectory of “The Mandalorian,” and the byproduct is a series that contains a few excellent episodes but tells a story that ultimately feels incomplete.

