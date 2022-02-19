ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Review: Space Force S2 retains the comedic magic, but it’s starting to lose its luster

By Jennifer Ouellette
Ars Technica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix absurdist comedy Space Force was an Ars favorite in 2020, easily winning a spot on our annual list of best TV shows. We loved the show's wickedly sly humor, absurdist set-ups, and unexpected heart. It's finally back with a second season, and while much of the old magic remains...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Space Force Season 2 Review: Workplace Comedy Hits Its Stride the Second Time Around

Throughout the duration of its first season, Space Force struggled to find its footing. Led by Steve Carell, Greg Daniels, and an ensemble of comedic greats, most expected greatness. After all, the last time Carell and Daniels chose to collaborate, the end result was The Office, a workplace comedy that became one of the most-watched sitcoms to ever air. After a bit of a stumble in its first season, the show manages to find its footing for a whole host of reasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Office' fans may finally embrace Steve Carell's 'Space Force'

I understand why fans of "The Office" didn't initially fall in love with the Netflix sitcom even though it stars Steve Carell and features John Malkovich as a very Dwight-like scientist. The show was often too ambitious for its own good, spending way too much time on an international conflict with the Chinese government. But Season 2 feels like a relaunch. It is much more of a workplace comedy, with budget cuts, prank wars and interoffice romance. Watching Carell's character try to manipulate a pair of chopsticks at a high-pressure dinner will bring back fond memories of Michael Scott bumbling his way through a date. Rolls out Friday, Netflix.
TV SERIES
Wired

Space Force Is Still Finding Its Way. Space Force Offers Clues

One year ago, it was unclear whether the beleaguered US Space Force would survive. It was former president Trump’s initiative, and a widely ridiculed one at that, and some wondered if President Biden would can it. He didn't. Now, the US military’s sixth branch is struggling to find legitimacy and purpose in a world that still snickers at its Star Trek-ian logo and goofy name.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Wiscnews.com

‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville

Will Arnett plays your quintessential lone-wolf police detective who’s reluctantly paired with a new partner each episode in the Netflix comedy “Murderville,” which is premised on a central gimmick: A different celebrity guest who has zero knowledge of the script joins him each time as his latest detective-in-training, and together they must solve a crime. Some on the roster, such as Conan O’Brien, have legit improv experience. Others, including former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch (who is terrific here), have none. Let the improv-orama commence!
NFL
Durango Herald

Might the Space Force be with us?

Dear Action Line: Durangotangs are used to seeing/hearing military helicopters flying over our town. On Feb. 11, I saw three triangle-shaped military jets in formation fly over Durango about 5:30 p.m. headed from southwest to northeast on a heading of 30 to 45 degrees northeast. Any idea what type of jets they were? – Just Curious.
DURANGO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Silvers
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Noah Emmerich
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Harvard Crimson

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Review: Disney’s Latest ‘Star Wars’ Story Touts Some Impressive Chapters, But Loses Focus of its Greater Narrative

This review contains spoilers for Season One of “The Book of Boba Fett” and Season Two of “The Mandalorian.”. With the conclusion of the second season of “The Mandalorian” in Dec. 2020, viewers were made aware that a spin-off series starring one of “Star Wars”’s most popular characters, Boba Fett, was in the works at Disney+. Long thought to have been killed in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the broody bounty hunter made a triumphant return to the screen nearly 40 years later in “The Mandalorian.” Given the massive popularity of “The Mandalorian” and Boba Fett’s status as a pop culture icon, it seemed like a natural move for Disney and Lucasfilm to expand on Boba’s story. Despite the character’s popularity, though, many forget that he only ever had roughly five minutes of screentime in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, so this was also a prime opportunity to pair his cultural prowess with an appropriately powerful narrative. It’s ultimately disappointing, then, to see that this narrative falls far short of what it could have been, and to realize that this didn’t only happen by chance — rather, it was a creative choice. “The Book of Boba Fett” opts to function as a mere vehicle for the overarching trajectory of “The Mandalorian,” and the byproduct is a series that contains a few excellent episodes but tells a story that ultimately feels incomplete.
MOVIES
The Independent

Why does Netflix cancel some of its best shows and renew dross like Space Force?

We all have that one cancelled TV series we’re still bitter about. Maybe it’s Freaks and Geeks. Deadwood. Firefly. The Critic. Twin Peaks. There’ll always be a reason for its cancellation – low viewership, runaway production costs, terrible reviews. It might even be a reason you agree with. The sudden passing of a star, perhaps (Bill Paxton’s Training Day), or too many dead horses (Luck). But that rarely makes it easier to accept.Time was when Netflix seemed like an avenging angel when it came to TV’s wrongful cancellations. Back in 2013, one of the streaming service’s first high-profile original projects...
TV SERIES
Variety

In Season 2, ‘Space Force’ Comes Down to Earth and Embraces Its Workplace Comedy Roots: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. By the time “Space Force” premiered in 2020, it already felt outdated. Even with a starry cast including Steve Carell and John Malkovich, and all the money a Netflix greenlight can afford, its soft jokes about a Trumpian president run amok landed with barely any impact. Carell, who co-created “Space Force” with “The Office” producer Greg Daniels, once played one of the most famous bosses in TV history. But as Mark Naird, Space Force’s commanding general whose characterization veered between hapless and ruthless, he never truly clicked into gear. The shape of a...
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Uncharted film review: This is how you don’t adapt a video game

Imagine a video game sequel that does away with pretty much everything fans liked about the original. There's less action, uninteresting puzzles, boring environments, plot holes big enough to drive a "Hog Wild" seaplane through, and, perhaps worst of all, dull dialogue. This imaginary game opens with an interminable 80-minute cut scene, only to be followed by an energetic action sequence that recalls the original game's best moments.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Armed Forces#Video Game#The Air Force#The White House#American#The Department Of Defense
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Elon Musk’s Space X Loses Dozens of Satellites in Solar Storm

SpaceX, the rocket and space tech company started by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder Elon Musk, said that a geomagnetic storm will take out as many of 40 of the 49 satellites it launched last week. The company had sent the Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

'Space Force' Reaches New Heights With out of This World Season 2 (Review)

Almost two years following its Netflix premiere, the Steve Carell and Greg Daniels-created workplace comedy Space Force releases its highly anticipated sophomore season on Friday and the sitcom takes a delightful turn for the contagiously funny with its next set of episodes. The series, which critics initially panned upon its release amid the pandemic in 2020, finds its stride with Season 2 following Gen. Mark Naird (Carell) and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration. Take out the politics involved when thinking of "military fiction" and blend in some interpersonal tasks, and the shenanigans are aplenty for a series that redeems itself.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Elon Musk tweets, then deletes, Holocaust joke

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted a meme that compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Adolf Hitler. The tweet, replying to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, included a photo of Hitler with the phrase "stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau" and "I had a budget," a reference to the industrialized murder of millions of people by the German regime in extermination camps during the 1940s.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Adds Five To Supporting Cast Of Paramount+ Prequel Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ is rounding out its supporting cast for the upcoming Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies, adding Charlotte Kavanagh (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Josette Halpert (The Other Kingdom), Nicholas McDonough, Maximo Weber Salas and Alexis Sides. Production is underway in Vancouver. The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee. Chris McNally was previously...
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Review: We had our doubts, but Peacemaker is a cheeky, irreverent delight

We had our doubts about Peacemaker, the HBO Max spinoff series based on John Cena's character from 2021's The Suicide Squad. But I'm happy to report that those doubts were entirely unfounded. Series creator James Gunn has successfully taken a seemingly irredeemable character and sent him on an emotional journey that made us love him—all framed in a blood-soaked, action-packed, cheekily irreverent main story that makes for top-notch entertainment.
TV SERIES
dot.LA

MCJ Collective’s Cody Simms on How Tech Is Addressing Climate Change

MCJ Collective's Cody Simms joins this episode of the LA Venture podcast to talk about investing in the Earth's future and what he sees ahead for climate change technologies. "If you were an entrepreneur, and you open the financial model of the Earth, you would say, ‘this doesn't work, I'm not going to invest in this thing. Because we are basically living off of venture capital dollars and haven't figured out how to sustain ourselves’," he said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Distractify

Maggie's Mysterious Prison Sentence Continues to Baffle 'Space Force' Fans

Season 1 of Space Force, a comedy by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, burst onto Netflix subscribers' screens on May 29, 2020. Starring Steve as General Mark R. Naird and John Malkovich as his work pal, Dr. Adrian Mallory, the show explores the unexpected ramifications of working in the field of space travel. Will the hilarious team fulfill their mission and get boots on the moon by 2024? Will Mark's wife, Maggie (Lisa Kudrow), leave prison in Season 2 of Space Force?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy