Suburban Skyview: Historic Methodist Campground and snow combine for bucolic scene

The recently opened Zade's Lounge in downtown Naperville is ready to welcome the public to its grand opening from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Stop by the gastropub and cocktail lounge at 5 p.m. for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and stick around for the DJ and entertainment. Besides offering retro arcade games (Pac-Man, anyone?) and a stage for bands and karaoke, Zade's offers pub fare including guajillo barbecue pork nachos, kimchi mussels, truffle burger with truffle parm fries, brick chicken, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and Lolla-Pie-Loo-Za's (pizzas) and cocktails such as We Built This Suburb on Rock and Roll (Glen X Scotch, Zucca Rabarbaro Amaro, cherry heering and orange juice) and Golden City Sour (bourbon whiskey, Drambuie, honey, lemon and egg yolk) for $14.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO