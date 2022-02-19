ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canadian police appear to end protesters' siege of Ottawa

By ROB GILLIES, ROBERT BUMSTED - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital Saturday,...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Canadian#Police#Siege#Ap
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Protests
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Biden Mulls Barring US Banks From Processing Transactions From Russian Banks

The Biden administration is preparing sanctions against Russia that would come with banning U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions from Russia’s biggest banks if Russia invades Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday (Feb. 21). The measures would strike against the Russian economy by removing the “correspondent” banking relationships between the two...
U.S. POLITICS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

News Wrap: Ottawa police move to end siege by truckers

In our news wrap Wednesday, police in Canada began moving to end a nearly three-week siege by truckers protesting COVID restrictions, CDC says it's working on new guidance for masks, President Biden ordered Trump White House visitor logs be released, and federal investigators say President Trump's interior secretary used his position to push a commercial project in Montana.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy