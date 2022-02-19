ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confederate throw could cost float rider krewe membership

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

The captain of the Krewe of Cleopatra says a rider who threw beads adorned with the confederate battle flag during Friday's parade will be expelled if identified, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

Cleopatra captain Colleen Johnson says their bylaws prohibit members from tossing parade throws that are offensive to any religious, ethnic, or racial group.

It is the latest incident involving Mardi Gras throws with racist content. In 2016, a Black child caught a set of confederate flag beads. during the Krewe of Carrollton parade. In 2018, beads that advocated for preserving the statue of Robert E. Lee at Lee Circle were circulated among parade crowds (the statue was removed in 2017). Confederate flag beads were caught during the 2019 Nyx parade, and a figurine of a racist caricature was thrown during the Mystic Knights of Adonis parade in Gretna.

Carla Santiago
3d ago

I detest the action but can't help laughing at the irony. You are a racist that pays to be in a Krewe that pays homage to an African woman. 🤯 Whom, by the way, did not look like Elizabeth Taylor.

Mardi Gras 2022 is just the beginning

Mardi Gras is off to a roaring start across the region. “Not having parades since 2020, makes this year’s event more special,” says Kelly Schulz, Senior Vice President of Communications for New Orleans and Company.
