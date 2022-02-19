Confederate throw could cost float rider krewe membership

The captain of the Krewe of Cleopatra says a rider who threw beads adorned with the confederate battle flag during Friday's parade will be expelled if identified, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

Cleopatra captain Colleen Johnson says their bylaws prohibit members from tossing parade throws that are offensive to any religious, ethnic, or racial group.

It is the latest incident involving Mardi Gras throws with racist content. In 2016, a Black child caught a set of confederate flag beads. during the Krewe of Carrollton parade. In 2018, beads that advocated for preserving the statue of Robert E. Lee at Lee Circle were circulated among parade crowds (the statue was removed in 2017). Confederate flag beads were caught during the 2019 Nyx parade, and a figurine of a racist caricature was thrown during the Mystic Knights of Adonis parade in Gretna.