ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rantanen, Newhook lead NHL-best Avalanche past Sabres, 5-3

By JONAH BRONSTEIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAA6i_0eJegzOt00
1 of 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and assisted on Alex Newhook’s tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday.

Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and an assist, J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored the other goals, and Colorado extended its season-best road win streak to seven. With consecutive wins to open a four-game trip, the Avalanche improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine road games and 24-2-2 overall since Dec. 6.

“It’s something we talked about earlier on in the year, because I think when we got going at home, we were only .500 on the road,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “Now to be able to string together seven in a row at a tough time in the year, I think it kind of shows that we can play our game, not just in our building, but on the road as well.”

Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves to earn a point in his 18th consecutive decision (16-0-2), prolonging a franchise record.

Tage Thompson netted his first hat trick for the Sabres, who have lost two in a row and fell to 8-14-4 at home. Jeff Skinner had two assists and Dustin Tokarski stopped 31 shots.

“Obviously the end result’s not what we want,” Thompson said. “But I thought we played a full 60, and we played the right way. And that’s what you’ve got to do every night. Now it’s just about finding that consistency, being able to do it every game.”

Rantanen set up Newhook in the slot for the go-ahead goal. It was Newhook’s 11th, coming on a rush after Erik Johnson knocked down Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin behind the Avalanche net.

“A little broken 3-on-2, and great pass by Mikko,” Newhook said. “I was lucky to put it in the back there.”

The sequence drew boos from the crowd as Dahlin was slow to get up from the ice before going to the dressing room. The All-Star defenseman returned later in the period and delivered a big hit to Colorado’s Andre Burakovsky.

Rantanen scored his 26th in the empty net with 52 seconds left in the game.

Fans tossed their hats on the ice for the first time in Buffalo this season after Thompson tied it up on a wrist shot from the high slot with 7:06 left in the second period. Kuemper stopped Skinner on a breakaway shortly before Mattias Samuelsson set up Thompson for his 19th goal.

“It’s a cool experience, for sure,” Thompson said. “You grow up and you want to play in the NHL, and those are the little dreams you have.”

The Avalanche scored three times within 10 minutes during a frenetic first period, and had quick responses to a pair of Sabres goals.

After Skinner set up Thompson 2:50 into the game to break Kuemper’s shutout streak at 146 minutes, 56 seconds, Cal Makar fed MacKinnon for his 11th goal 35 seconds later.

Compher scored the second goal for Colorado, his eighth, on a strong drive to the net with 8:42 to go in the first. Kadri’s 21st gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead just 20 seconds after Skinner connected with Thompson again with 7:18 left in the period.

“There’s plenty to clean up,” Compher said. “We realized that we don’t want to play as high-even hockey as we did in the first. And if we limit turnovers at the blue lines early in this game, I think we handle it a little better.”

NOTES

Avalanche: Their seven-game road win streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history behind a nine-game run from Feb. 2-March 4, 2020. They also won seven in a row from Jan. 10 to Feb. 7, 1999. ... Improved to 22-0-0 when leading after the first period. ... Makar’s assist gave him 50 points in 45 games, matching the third-year defenseman’s career-high total set in 57 rookie appearances. ... D Ryan Murray replaced Kurtis MacDermid in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in the previous three games.

Sabres: F Casey Mittelstadt returned to play in his eighth game of the season after missing five with an upper-body injury. ... Samuelsson returned to the lineup in place of Robert Hagg and recorded his first point in 12 games. Buffalo has been rotating its seven healthy defensemen. ... Skinner scored four times in a 5-3 win at Montreal on Sunday for the team’s first hat trick of the season.

Avalanche: At Boston on Monday.

Sabres: At Columbus on Sunday to begin a five-game trip.

___

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Sabres clinch playoff spot with overtime win

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final game of their penultimate regular season series, the Badlands Sabres have secured a spot in the playoffs thanks to an overtime victory over the Yellowstone Quake. Ben Burns has highlights from the first period.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 5-1 Loss to Bruins

It’s usually the Colorado Avalanche handing out dominant beatdowns this season. The Boston Bruins turned the tables against the team with the NHL’s best record on Monday. The Bruins dominated every facet of the game, crushing the Avalanche 5-1. Four different players had multi-point games, and the Bruins outshot the Avalanche 45-29 to end Colorado’s seven-game road winning streak. David Pastrnak had a pair of goals for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman was sharp with 28 saves in the victory. It was just the second time in the last 33 games Colorado was held to just one goal. Here are three takeaways from Monday’s loss.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL HAS REPORTEDLY ALREADY REVIEWED NATHAN MACKINNON'S SLASH ON OFFICIAL (W/VIDEO)

According to one report, the NHL has already reviewed an apparent slash from Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche to an official during a game on Monday. The verdict is no supplemental discipline. Lots of talk this afternoon regarding this stick incident involving @Avalanche MacKinnon and @NHL official. #NHL hockey...
NHL
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NHL

Top storylines before NHL Trade Deadline include Fleury, Giroux decisions

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on March 21. The next 29 days will be filled with talk of the deadline, players who could be moved, buyers and sellers and rental players. Rumors will float like pucks flipped high in the air; some to be confirmed, others shot down quickly.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Weekly: Thompson, Dahlin, Eichel & More

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Alex Newhook
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Kurtis Macdermid
Person
Dustin Tokarski
KEYT

Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist and the Boston Bruins rolled past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. Pastrnak now has a team-leading 27 goals on the season. Nathan MacKinnon had the lone goal for Colorado, which had its two-game win streak snapped. Darcy Kuemper finished with 40 saves.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade goalie Carter Hutton to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Arizona Coyotes have moved on from goalie Carter Hutton, trading him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations, the team announced on Monday. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, posting an 0-2 record.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Buffalo Sabres 5 3
NHL

NHL Buzz: Tarasenko expected back for Blues at Flyers

Maple Leafs acquire goalie Hutton in trade; Mantha practices with Capitals in no-contact jersey. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to return to the lineup for the Blues against the Philadelphia...
NHL
Yardbarker

Top 30 NHL trade-deadline targets: Sabres' Olofsson on deck

Exactly four weeks remain until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Ranked by a blend of impact and likeliness of a deal with the insight and intel from team and league sources, here are four new names in play with four weeks to go:
NHL
NHL

Penguins Announce Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Drew O'Connor from long-term injured reserve and re-assigned him, as well as forward Radim Zohorna, to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Mark Friedman has also been assigned to WBS on a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
numberfire.com

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 2/22/22

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NHL
NHL

Ducks Recall Defenseman Guhle, Reassign Pateryn

The Ducks have recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have assigned defenseman Greg Pateryn to the Gulls. Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in two games with Anaheim his season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy