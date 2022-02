A year ago, Bordentown’s Lexi Mazzella had to launch a fierce come from behind effort in the third period to take third place at the state tournament. On Sunday night, in the 132 pound final of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic Girls State Wrestling Championship in Phillipsburg, Mazzella showed the same, fierce fight, but without any of the uncertainty of outcome as she demolished Timber Creek’s Olivia Palmer 13-3 to win the state crown.

