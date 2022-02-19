ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just seven touches – Romelu Lukaku sets unwanted record in Palace clash

By PA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomelu Lukaku touched the ball only seven times as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace...

Romelu Lukaku
Daily Mail

'If I'm Lukaku I'm going nuts': Rio Ferdinand defends under fire Chelsea striker by insisting he isn't getting enough service after recording just seven touches in Crystal Palace win... and insists Blues boss Thomas Tuchel 'doesn't know his best team'!

Rio Ferdinand has come to the defence of Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker recorded just seven touches of the ball in his side's most recent win over Crystal Palace. Lukaku's display has been criticised by fans and pundits and comes in a Premier League campaign where he has scored just twice since September following his £98million arrival from Inter Milan last summer.
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel explains decision to take Romelu Lukaku out of the ‘fire’

Romelu Lukaku had started ten games in a row, the longest active streak on the team even ahead of Antonio Rüdiger, so it was only inevitable that he would get dropped to the bench for at least a breather at one point or another. That said point came in a Champions League Round of 16 leg against Lille, rather than, say, some random cup game against Chesterfield or Plymouth or Al Hilal does seem to elevate the decision into something a bit more meaningful however — especially after Lukaku’s attention-grabbing (and not for the right reasons) performance over the weekend.
