Just seven touches – Romelu Lukaku sets unwanted record in Palace clash

Romelu Lukaku had started ten games in a row, the longest active streak on the team even ahead of Antonio Rüdiger, so it was only inevitable that he would get dropped to the bench for at least a breather at one point or another. That said point came in a Champions League Round of 16 leg against Lille, rather than, say, some random cup game against Chesterfield or Plymouth or Al Hilal does seem to elevate the decision into something a bit more meaningful however — especially after Lukaku’s attention-grabbing (and not for the right reasons) performance over the weekend.

SOCCER ・ 19 HOURS AGO