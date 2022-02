DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Animal Protection Officer Kristopher Sawnson spent the day Tuesday responding to calls of animals found out in the dangerous single-digit temperatures. CBS4 rode along with Swanson as he answered one call from Tori Feller, who found a tan and white labrador mix on its own wandering the street. She took in the dog and called animal protection for help. She said the animal was shaking from both the cold and probably the fear. (credit: CBS) “Oh yeah he was shaking the whole time, limping at any point in time his paws would twitch one being colder than the other...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO