ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Duo Heavy Young Heathens Sues US Olympic Skaters for Unauthorized Use of Song “House of the Rising Sun”

By American Songwriter
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Music duo Heavy Young Heathens are suing U.S figure skating pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, US Figure Skating, and NBC for the unauthorized use of their song, “House of the Rising Sun,” used during the pair’s short program at the 2022 Olympics.

Heavy Young Heathens, comprised of brothers Aron and Robert Marderosian, state that Knierim or Frazier, Team USA, or U.S. Figure Skating never contacted them about licensing the track, known for its use in the trailer for the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven and a Ford Motor Co. commercial, for their performance during the Olympics. The song was used during Knierim and Frazier’s short program in Beijing, which helped get the US a silver medal in the team figure skating event. The brothers are also accusing NBC, USA Network, and Peacock of broadcasting it without permission.

Aron and Robert Marderosian are known for their work composing and performing music for television shows, including Big Sky, Eastbound & Down, The Simpsons, The Righteous Gemstones, and Dead to Me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lw3xt_0eJeZPze00
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of Team United States; Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

The lawsuit, obtained by Reuters, reads:

“Plaintiffs bring this action seeking to put an immediate stop to, and to obtain redress for, Defendants’ blatant and purposeful infringement of Plaintiff’s copyright of the musical master recording entitled “House of the Rising Sun,” the lawsuit reads.

“Defendants have used, created and publicized (or caused to be used, created and publicized) broadcasts of a 2022 Beijing Olympic pair figure skating performance which features the Plaintiffs’ musical composition “House of the Rising Sun” without authorization from Plaintiff, the lawsuit continues. “Defendants’ conduct must immediately be stopped and/or enjoined and Plaintiffs must be compensated for each of Defendants’ willful acts of infringement.

“These violations cause great harm to the value of (the Marderosians) command for such a well-known piece of their recording catalog and insults the integrity of their professional reputation. While Knierim/Frazier, USFS, NBC, USA, PEACOCK are all profiting from the revenue the 2022 Winter Olympics generate, (the Marderosians) have been and continue to be deprived of what their creation ‘House of the Rising Sun’ earns them per license.”

In the lawsuit, the group is asking “for damages in such amount as may be found, or as otherwise permitted by law” and “for a preliminary and permanent injunction prohibiting Defendants, and their respective agents, servants, employees, officers, successors, licensees and assigns, and all persons acting in concert or participation with each or any of them, from continuing to infringe Plaintiffs’ copyright in the Infringed Composition.”

The group’s attorney and father, Mick Marderosian, told Reuters that the skater’s agent “basically refused to listen to our issue.” He also noted that NBC has removed posts of the performance since the lawsuit.

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Silver medal-winning US pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are sued for performing to House of the Rising Sun by Heavy Young Heathens

Brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, professionally known as Heavy Young Heathens, have filed a lawsuit saying NBC, U.S. Figure Skating, and figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier violated their copyrights by using their version of House of the Rising Sun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The brothers said...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Figure Skating#House Of The Rising Sun#Nbc#Heavy Young Heathens#Team Usa#Usa Network#Reuters#Plaintiff#Marderosians
TODAY.com

Watch Nathan Chen place gold medal around his mom’s neck during touching surprise on TODAY

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's daughter Ella is lost for words after sharing exciting news

Ella Travolta could barely contain her joy as she shared some unbelievable news about her debut single, Dizzy. The daughter of John Travolta was lost for words after she revealed the track has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries. Taking to Instagram, the talented singer and actress shared a video originally posted on TikTok to share her disbelief and thank her fans.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Young MMA Fighter Pierre Ludet, Found Dead In His Apartment

22-year-old French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet committed suicide weeks before his 23rd birthday and next bout. Pierre was found in his apartment on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound from his service weapon. He was an outstanding mixed martial artist and member of the French national police force. The unsuspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Dip It Low for TikTok’s Viral ‘Drop Challenge’ Challenge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If you aren’t following Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s joint Instagram page, then you might want to start. The figure skating legends constantly give their followers a closer look at their friendship with funny videos and snapshots of their head-turning outfits while they serve as commentators for the 2022 Winter Olympics. On Tuesday, the dynamic duo decided to take part in the new TikTok Drop Challenge. The Drop Challenge sees people going about their normal activities at the tune of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

U.S. Figure Skaters and NBC Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Used in Olympic Routine

Two U.S. figure skaters, alongside NBC, have been named in a lawsuit that alleges they used a song during an Olympic routine without the artists' permission. On Thursday, brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian (also known as musical duo Heavy Young Heathens) filed the suit in the Central District of California's Southern District, alleging "blatant and purposeful" copyright infringement on their version of "House of the Rising Sun," which Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim used during a recent short program performance at the Beijing Winter Games.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

‘AGT’ Contestant Nightbirde Loses Battle with Cancer at 31

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, died on Feb. 20, following a long battle with cancer. She was 31. “We are saddened to learn about [Nightbirde’] passing,” said AGT host Terry Crews on Instagram. “Our condolences go to her closest family and friends in such of this difficult time. We love you, Nightbirde.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy