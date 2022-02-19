ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskiy and Macron Talk About Ways of Immediate De-Escalation in East Ukraine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had an "urgent" phone conversation with the French President Emmanuel Macron...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Escalation#Russia#Eastern Ukraine#Kyiv#Reuters#French
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Mexico to Sen. Cruz: at Least Our Candidates Accept Defeat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz has accused Mexico of “undermining the rule of law,” and Mexico's government shot back on Friday, saying at least candidates in Mexico concede defeat when they lose elections. The exchange came after the Republican from Texas claimed earlier this week...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy