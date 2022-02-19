ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Smalls leads American over Army 83-67

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls had 17 points to lead five American players in double figures as the Eagles topped Army 83-67 on Saturday.

Johnny O’Neil and Matt Rogers added 14 points apiece for the Eagles (8-19, 4-11 Patriot League). Stacy Beckton Jr. and Elijah Stephens chipped in 13 points each.

Charlie Peterson had 13 points for the Black Knights (13-15, 7-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jalen Rucker added 12 points and six assists. Josh Caldwell had eight rebounds.

The Eagles evened the season series against the Black Knights. Army defeated American 76-66 on Jan. 19.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

