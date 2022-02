In the era of the Great Resignation, as our current business climate has been called, employers must make an effort to retain every employee they have. Burnout has become a very real threat, particularly in companies where turnover has led to reassigned responsibilities. A balance must be struck, or overtaxed workers will leave. That’s why companies need to get creative with their benefit offerings to stave off burnout and keep employees happy with their jobs.

