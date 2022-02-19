ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Scheierman leads S. Dakota St. past St. Thomas (Minn.) 79-60

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 23 points and 11 rebounds as South Dakota State extended its winning streak to 16 games, topping St. Thomas (Minnesota) 79-60 on Saturday.

Douglas Wilson had 16 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (25-4, 16-0 Summit League). Charlie Easley added 12 points. Matt Dentlinger had 10 points.

Riley Miller scored a season-high 27 points for the Tommies (8-19, 2-13), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Brooks Allen added seven rebounds. Parker Bjorklund had eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Tommies for the season. South Dakota State defeated St. Thomas (MN) 92-77 on Jan. 20.

