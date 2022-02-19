ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes Drop First Home Game This Year, Fall To Iowa

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1966eJ_0eJeSpQX00

February Saturday afternoons in the Big Ten typically bring about some of the most physical games the league has to offer. This afternoon in Columbus was right on par.

The Iowa Hawkeyes battered the Buckeyes in the second half and handed Ohio State its first home loss of the season, 75-62.

The Buckeyes allowed Iowa to grab 20 offensive rebounds, which turned into 18 second chance points. OSU only buried 2-of-11 3-pointers in the game.

Iowa star Keegan Murray had 20 points in the first half and looked unstoppable, but the Buckeyes did a great job holding him in check after the break.

Scarlet and Gray star E.J. Liddell ended the night with 15 points in a below average performance. Liddell played fine, but considering how good he's been this season, he was noticeably off on Saturday.

The Buckeyes did a good job early in the second half, but the offense soon went ice cold. The game basically flipped when Jamari Wheeler picked up a controversial fourth foul that infuriated Ohio State's bench.

From that point forward, the Buckeyes didn't make a single shot from the field for 7:55 and found themselves down 11 points. The Hawkeyes' defense harassed the Buckeyes never got their momentum back.

Ohio State burgeoning star Malaki Branham dropped a team-high 22 points to give the Buckeyes a huge lift ... and he did it on a special day. Branham wears No. 22 for the Scarlet and Gray, which hangs in the rafters thanks to the great Jim Jackson.

Jackson, who granted Branham permission to wear the number before the season started, was on the FOX national TV broadcast on Saturday and the two stars had a chance to meet pregame.

Michael Redd, who also lit up the scoreboard during his college days wearing No. 22, was also in attendance.

The Buckeyes season continues on Monday night at home against Indiana. The Hooisers were supposed to be in Columbus today, but the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes had to make up their postponed game from February 3. OSU is in the midst of a challenging stretch, during which they're playing eight games in 21 days.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HoosiersNow

Hoosier Women's Basketball Drops Second Straight Game to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa. — Indiana dropped its second straight game to the Iowa Hawkeyes 88-82 on the road after playing the Hawkeyes just two days before. On Saturday, Indiana lost to the Hawkeyes 96-91 for the Hoosiers' last home game of the season. Senior guard Grace Berger said the team mostly watched film and did light court preparation ahead of the second game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

Wise Beyond His Years, Malaki Branham Makes The Right Plays At The Right Time

If Big Ten basketball fans weren't familiar with the name Malaki Branhan yet, they should be now – especially with March right around the corner. Branham's latest entry to his growing reputation as one of OSU's most important players: a 27-point, five rebounds, three assists and two block performance, that pushed his team past a scrappy Indiana team in overtime, 80-69. Branham shot 69-percent from the floor and a perfect eight-for-eight from the free-throw line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Rose sounds off on postgame incident involving Juwan Howard, Greg Gard

Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Redd
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Falls To No. 22 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

After splitting games against Minnesota and Iowa, Ohio State fell four spots to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon. The Buckeyes overcame a sluggish first half to blow out the Golden Gophers, 70-45, on Tuesday evening before seeing their 11-game home winning streak come to an end with a 75-72 loss to the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.
OHIO STATE
Grand Haven Tribune

Warriors stalled by change of pace, drop home game to Holton

MUSKEGON – Western Michigan Christian boys basketball already had a large circle around Tuesday night’s game. But that circle just got modified – now bolded, highlighted, and gone over in red, if the opportunity presents itself once more.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Osu#Ohio State#Fox
BuckeyesNow

Photos From Ohio State’s 80-69 Overtime Win Over Indiana

Freshman forward Malaki Branham scored a game-high 27 points to lead Ohio State to an 80-69 overtime win over Indiana on Monday evening. The Buckeyes trailed by four with just under a minute remaining but Branham made a pair of free throws and found junior forward E.J. Liddell for a dunk with six seconds left to force overtime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida drops home game to No. 18 Arkansas 82-74

In the end, the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) just had more in the tank than the Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) and outplayed the Gators down the stretch to win 82-74 Tuesday night in Gainesville. The loss detracted from the career scoring night from Florida senior big man Colin Castleton who poured in 29 points and pulled down six rebounds. The loss certainly put a damper on much of the hopes the Gators had of making the NCAA Tournament.
GAINESVILLE, FL
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Running Back Mike Weber Drafted By USFL's New Jersey Generals

Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber was selected by the New Jersey Generals in the 27th round of the USFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon. A former four-star prospect from Detroit Cass Tech, Weber rushed for 2,667 yards and 24 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2015-18. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2016 but suffered a hamstring injury heading into his sophomore year and ended up splitting time with J.K. Dobbins during his final two seasons in Columbus.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy