Young artists invited to enter Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Contest

Trophy Award winners from 2020 are shown. From left are: Heather Madeira, contest coordinator; Kristin Pisano; Amelia Grudkowski; Leanna Yatcilla; Sue & Joe Hand, Rossetti contest sponsors; Abbey Stokes; Elizabeth Weed; Michael Hiscox, Rossetti contest volunteer.

All area students in grades 7 - 12 are invited to enter the 40th Annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Contest. Joe and Sue Hand of Dallas sponsor the contest in memory of the daughter and the late Peter and Louise Rossetti of Saugus, MA.

All students in grades 7 – 12 residing in, or studying art within, the geographical boundaries of the school districts of Dallas, Lehman, Tunkhannock, and Northwest Area may enter the contest.

Entries must be delivered to Sue Hand’s Imagery, 35 Main Street, Dallas, by Feb. 23. Ribbons will be awarded in 12 different categories on each separate grade level by two panels of three judges each.

They will be judged separately on each grade level in a variety of categories including pencil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, ink, scratchboard, mixed media, fibers, photography, prints, and miniature drawings and paintings. Photographs must be at least 8” x 10.”

No entry may exceed a total size of 48 inches in any direction. All 2-D entries must be mounted or matted, or framed (exception: works on canvas board or stretched canvas), and must be accompanied by an entry form, available from area school art teachers or from Sue Hand’s Imagery or online at suehand.com.

All 2-D artwork, including matted paper, must have a secure hanger on the back. Artwork must have been completed since March 2020 and may not have been entered in any previous Rossetti art contest. Each student may submit a total of three (3) entries. In addition, a separate awards jury of six artists will assign many community-sponsored cash awards and gift certificates. Deadline for entries is Wednesday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m.

The public is invited to the Opening Reception of the 40th Annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art show on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Schulman Gallery on the campus of the Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke. A ceremony for special awards will follow at 4 p.m. The exhibit of winning artworks will continue through Wednesday, April 6.

For a complete listing of all rules, please call Heather Madeira at 570-675-5094 or visit suehand.com.