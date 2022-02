This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. A low pressure system arrives bringing us rainfall today. Today will be cloudy with showers by the afternoon. This will turn into a steady rain by evening. This could lead to ponding on the roadways. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Elk and Cameron counties beginning at Noon until Friday at noon. For Jefferson County the Areal Flood Watch begins at 10:00 AM until 7:00 AM Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO