BANNOCKBURN, IL (Feb. 22, 2022) - On Thursday, Feb. 17, Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU) participated in National Random Acts of Kindness Day by surprising customers at gas stations with fuel. Throughout the day, employees went to five local gas stations near five GLCU branches to pay for a lucky person's gas. The act of kindness also included a gift card for that person to pay it forward for someone else.

BANNOCKBURN, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO