The owner of Flagship on the Fox sports bar in downtown St. Charles plans to open a Wisconsin-style supper club next to the newly opened The Graceful Ordinary restaurant. On Tuesday, members of the city council's government operations committee recommended approval of a liquor license application and a 2 a.m. late-night permit for Duke's Northwoods, located at 7 E. Main St. in downtown St. Charles. The city council is set to vote on the matter during its March 7 meeting.

SAINT CHARLES, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO