COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a warm Saturday that saw temperatures rise into the upper 60s to near 70, we are expecting a much cooler end to the weekend as colder air moves in. A cold front will be moving through the area over the next 24 hours with an area of low pressure also developing off of the Carolina Coast. While precip chances remain very small tomorrow we could see a brief period of stray showers in the afternoon. Probably not enough to change any outdoor plans, but just keep that in mind. Highs will generally be in the middle 50s across the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO