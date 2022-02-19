Ski Report

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Lilac Bloomsday Run is back in person this year with lots of fun things in store for the event. Race organizers just revealed this year’s Bloomsday poster, designed by former Spokanite Brian Maebius. They also launched a new app that will let participants track their times as they pass each mile. There will also be photographers along the trail, so get ready to smile!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO