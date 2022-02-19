Georgia assistant men's hoops coach suspended after incident

Jason Tapp, someday, wants to be a college hockey head coach. That someday may not be that far away. Tapp, the former Union associate head coach and current Dartmouth associate head coach, has expressed interest in applying for the Union College men’s hockey head coaching position. The college is searching for a new head coach following Rick Bennett’s resignation on Jan. 28 after an allegation about his coaching style and practices was substantiated through an investigation by the college. John Ronan is serving as the interim head coach through the remainder of the season.

