It's Super Bowl Sunday and while some folks are tuning in to see the Los Angels Rams face off agaisnt the Cincinnati Bengals, Marvel fans have been on the edge of their seats all day waiting for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. The first trailer for the movie was released back in December and it got fans extra hyped, but Marvel just outdid themselves with the latest footage. Not only did the new trailer feature some exciting moments for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but the biggest surprise of the trailer was a mysterious voice that sounded an awful lot like Patrick Stewart. Fans are now convinced that the iconic actor will be returning to play Professor X, and they're understandably freaking out.

