District 11 boys basketball tournament starts Friday night with 35 teams battling for 6 titles

Allen reacts to their win over Parkland during a District 11 6A boys championship held at PPL Center in Allentown on Thursday. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The celebration for the Wilson Warriors boys basketball team was still going on Friday night on the court at Freedom High School when assistant coach Mike Glovas, Jr., was telling some of his fellow coaches the score of the Pottsville-Jim Thorpe Schuylkill League championship game.

Pottsville beat Jim Thorpe 52-38 which was a positive result for Wilson because with the Olympians losing, the Warriors could claim the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 11 Class 4A tournament.

And being the No. 1 seed also meant the newly-crowned Colonial League champions could avoid playing EPC powers Allentown Central Catholic or Bethlehem Catholic until the finals. The Vikings and Golden Hawks have combined to win the last five 4A titles since the PIAA and District 11 tournaments expanded to six classifications in the 2016-17 school year.

Glovas, Jr., epitomized what a lot of coaches have been doing in recent days, making the quick transition from league tournaments to the district tournament.

A total of 35 teams have qualified for the upcoming tournament, which is really six separate tournaments all under one banner.

The 35 squads include Forest City Regional of District 2 and Dock Mennonite of District 1 who qualified because Class A and Class 3A are subregionals in which two districts combine in the same bracket.

In addition to going for championships, the teams will also attempt to qualify for PIAA berths.

Three teams will advance in 6A, 4A, 3A, and A, while two will move on in 5A and 2A based on the number of eligible teams in each classification.

Unlike past years, no pigtail-round games are required this season because no bracket had more than eight teams qualify.

The tournament begins Friday in 5A, 4A, and 1A and starts Saturday in 6A, 3A. Since it has just four teams, Class 2A won’t begin until the semifinals on March 1.

Easton Area Middle School will host a 6A tripleheader on Saturday, which will feature Eastern Pennsylvania Conference champ Parkland and runner-up Nazareth.

Wilson, the newly-crowned Colonial League champ, will be off until the 4A semis on March 1 and Pottsville, the Schuykill League champs, will also be off until the 5A semis on March 1.

Last year’s district champs were Allen (6A), Bangor (5A), ACCHS (4A), Executive Education (3A), Williams Valley (2A) and Pottsville Nativity (1A). All but Williams Valley are back in this year’s tournament.

Sites beyond next weekend’s games have not been released.

All tickets must be purchased online and cost $7 plus applicable fees. There will no cash sales.

Spectators age 65 and older are admitted free with proof of age. There are no refunds for any reason. The link for the tickets is available at www.districtxi.com .

Here’s how each of the six brackets shape up:

Class 6A

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 26

No. 8 Freedom (10-12) vs. No. 1 Parkland (18-7) at Easton Area Middle School, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Emmaus (16-7) vs. No. 4 Nazareth (19-5) at Easton Area Middle School, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Allen (14-8) vs. No. 3 Northampton (17-6) at Easton Area Middle School, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Liberty (11-11) vs. No. 2 Pocono Mountain West (18-5) at Pleasant Valley, 2:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 2

Parkland/Freedom winner vs. Nazareth/Emmaus winner; Allen/Northampton winner vs. Liberty/Pocono Mountain West at site and times TBD.

CHAMPIONSHIP/CONSOLATION

Saturday, March 5

Matchups, times, locations TBD.

Class 5A

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Feb. 25

No. 5 Bangor (12-10) vs. No. 4 Blue Mountain (13-9), at Pleasant Valley, 2:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, March 1

No. 1 Pottsville (17-6) vs. Bangor/Blue Mountain winner, site and time TBD.

No. 2 Southern Lehigh (19-5) vs. No. 3 East Stroudsburg South (16-7), site and time TBD.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, March 2

Matchup, time, location TBD

Class 4A

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Feb. 25

No. 6 Northwestern Lehigh (12-11) vs. No. 3 Bethlehem Catholic (16-6), at Catasauqua High School, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 North Schuylkill (12-10) vs. No. 4 Jim Thorpe (16-8), at Lehighton, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, March 1

Northwestern/Becahi winner vs. No. 2 Allentown Central Catholic (21-4); North Schuylkill/Jim Thorpe winner vs. No. 1 Wilson Area (18-6). Time, location, TBD.

CHAMPIONSHIP/CONSOLATION

Friday, March 4

Matchups, times and locations TBD.

Class 3A

SUBREGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 26

No. 6 Panther Valley (12-10) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame-Green Pond (17-6), at Catasauqua High School, 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Salisbury (12-11) vs. No. 4 Palmerton (17-7), at Catasauqua High School, 1 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 2

No. 1 Executive Education (11-7) vs. Salisbury/Palmerton winner; No. 2 Dock Mennonite (19-3) vs. Notre Dame/Palmerton winner at time, location TBD.

CHAMPIONSHIP/CONSOLATION

Saturday, March 5

Matchups, time, location TBD.

Class 2A

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, March 1

No. 4 Mahanoy Area (7-15) vs. No. 1 Shenandoah Valley (20-4)

No. 3 Marian Catholic (15-7) vs. No. 2 Tri-Valley (18-5)

Sites and times TBD.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, March 4

Matchup, site, time TBD.

Class A

SUBREGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 26

No. 6 Lehigh Christian (6-11) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Leadership (16-6) at Northern Lehigh, 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Forest City Regional (8-13) vs. No. 4 Roberto Clemente (11-11) at Northern Lehigh, 1 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 2

No. 1 Nativity BVM (17-6) vs. Forest City/Roberto Clemente winner; No. 2 Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (15-6) vs. Lehigh Christian/Lincoln Leadership winner. Sites, times TBD.

CHAMPIONSHIP/CONSOLATION

Saturday, March 5

Matchups, sites, times TBD.