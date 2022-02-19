NFL to require prospects to remain in 'bubble' during Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting combine will require prospects in attendance to remain in a “bubble” throughout the event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL sent a memo to more than 300 prospects who are set to attend the event later this month in Indianapolis, informing them that outside of a few exceptions, they and a fully vaccinated “medical support person” must remain in a secure location while attending the event, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The memo warns players they will be disqualified from the event for violating these policies.