PUBG Mobile is crossing over with smash-hit anime/manga Jujutsu Kaisen. As of earlier today on February 15, the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event is live in PUBG Mobile, and will be hanging around for exactly one month until March 15. Protagonist Yuji Itadori, along with Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and teacher Satoru Gojo will all be available as in-game characters via special Cosplay Sets, which players can collect.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO