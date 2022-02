The first season of HBO Max's Peacemaker came to a close on Thursday, putting a bow on the first (but luckily, not final) season of the DC Extended Universe show. Days before the season finale debuted, it was confirmed that the series had already been renewed for a second season, with creator and director James Gunn hoping to work on it after finishing work on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the finale was filled with no shortage of buzzed-about moments, it also included some interesting teases as to where the Season 2 story could even go. Spoilers for the eighth episode of Peacemaker, "It's Cow or Never", below! Only look if you want to know!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO