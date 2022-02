CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot while driving in the Irving Park area Friday night. Police said around 10:52 p.m., the 24-year-old victim was driving a vehicle on the 4400 block of West Belmont when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department in fair condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right arm. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO