ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Predators 5-3

By BOB SUTTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaiHp_0eJeBCuP00
1 of 11

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov’s strong play across the past month has been rewarded with rising numbers for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Svechnikov had two goals and an assist as the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night.

The 21-year-old right wing has eight goals and three assists in the last eight games.

“He’s getting the results,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I think he has had stretches where he has played this well, the puck wasn’t going in. Where he’s getting these same amount of opportunities, now the puck seems to be going in a little more for him.”

Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-2-2 since the All-Star break. Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho added two assists apiece. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

Luke Kunin, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot scored for the Predators, who are 0-4-0 since the break. Roman Josi had three assists and Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.

With both his goals coming on power plays in the third period, Svechnikov took the team lead with 22 goals.

“It’s awesome when you’re doing those things,” Svechnikov said. “I try to focus on the hard work.”

Two of Svechnikov’s three three-point games this season have come in a nine-day period. He has 21 points in the last 14 games.

“We all know what he’s capable of,” Necas said. “He’s a great player and he’s showing that.”

Still, a three-goal lead nearly wasn’t safe for the Hurricanes.

Forsberg’s goal came with 5:23 remaining, just 24 seconds after the Predators pulled Saros for an extra skater. That cut Nashville’s deficit to 4-2.

It worked again on Jeannot’s goal with 2:11 remaining before Svechnikov’s empty-net tally with 41.5 seconds left.

“We made it into a game,” Forsberg said. “We have something we can take with us.”

Nashville’s previous two losses came by three-goal margins and this one appeared heading that way.

“I think there’s great things we have done in every game, but at the end of the day there are things we have to do to win the game,” Forsberg said.

Skjei scored the game’s first goal at 10:24 of the first period after it took the Hurricanes about nine minutes before putting a shot on goal.

Kotkaniemi collected a rebound of his own shot and scored to make it 2-0 at 5:14 of the second for his first goal in a month.

Kunin’s first goal in six games came with 1:22 remaining in the middle period. However, Slavin restored Carolina’s two-goal edge with 1 second to play in the period.

Svechnikov’s power-play goal at 6:43 of the third pushed the Hurricanes’ lead to 4-1.

MAKE SOMETHING HAPPEN

Predators coach John Hynes said a change in flow was needed so that’s why he went with a sixth skater so early.

“Getting three goals where that was in the third period, that’s hard to do 5-on-5, particularly the way the game was going” Hynes said. “We thought that was an opportune time for us to try to at least gain some momentum.”

Suddenly, it was a one-goal game – not something the Hurricanes enjoyed.

“That’s one of our strengths in the past, we’ve been good at 6-on-5 and good at closing out games,” Skjei said.

The Hurricanes also gave up a goal to the Florida Panthers, who went with an extra attacker Wednesday night, in the final minute of regulation in what became an overtime loss. The timing of the Predators’ move to pull Saros didn’t surprise Brind’Amour.

“You see it more and more now,” he said of the strategy. “Teams are pulling way earlier.”

RINK NOTES

Nashville center Ryan Johansen’s assist on Kunin’s goal gave him 500 career points. … Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck left with an upper-body injury after the first period and didn’t return. … Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki didn’t play after logging four shifts in the first period. … This was Carolina’s second and final home make-up game from December postponements.

Predators: At Florida on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Hurricanes Goaltender Antti Raanta to Start Sunday against the Penguins

According to Carolina Hurricanes reporter Chip Alexander, backup netminder Antti Raanta will start Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Raanta gets the call ahead of number one goaltender Frederik Andersen, who started Carolina’s previous four games. The 32-year-old’s last start came back on February 8 against the Ottawa...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins notebook: Evan Rodrigues snaps long goal-less skid

The 15 goals Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues had scored this season before Sunday were something of a surprise. After all, the seven-year veteran had never tallied more than nine during his first six campaigns in the NHL. Still, every interested party — Rodrigues, the team, his agent, etc. —...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Hurricanes Preview: Another Top Metro Opponent

The Flyers appeared to have a win in their grasp with a go-ahead goal scored with 3:51 remaining on Thursday night against Washington. Then the Capitals struck three times in 2:08, including an empty-net goal to ice the end result, handing the Flyers their fourth straight loss. It hasn't been...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Pesce Scores Overtime Winner In Philadelphia

Beginning fewer than 24 hours after the final horn to conclude a 4-3 victory in Pittsburgh, today's contest began with one of the sleepier periods of play that we've seen this year. Carolina placed just two shots on Philadelphia's Martin Jones, marking their fewest in any first period this season. Frederik Andersen was sharp at the other end of the ice though, making 12 stops to send the game into the second scoreless.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Brady Skjei
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Sebastian Aho
Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona Coyotes place goalie Carter Hutton on waivers

The Arizona Coyotes placed goaltender Carter Hutton on waivers Sunday afternoon, according to PHNX Sports Craig Morgan. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, where he has an 0-2 record. The veteran...
NHL
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and prediction

The Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4) travel to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8) Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we look at the Hurricanes vs. Penguins odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Hurricanes were tripped...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes' Presidents' Day Weekend in Pennsylvania continues today, with the back half of a back-to-back taking place against the Philadelphia Flyers. When: Monday February 21, 3 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 34-11-4...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Ap
NHL

SvoNotes: Berube's night to remember pushes Jackets to win

There isn't a lot of spare time for the starting goalie during pregame warmups, but Jean-Francois Berube found a second or two. Before he skated in his first NHL game in almost four years, Berube stepped away from the barrage of pucks sent toward the netminder before the game and headed to the Zamboni tunnel at Nationwide Arena. There, he shared a moment through the glass with his wife, Michelle, and their 19-month-old son Cayden before heading back to the crease.
NHL
KESQ

Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings’ 5-3 victory at Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in Arizona. Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse and Anton Stralman scored and Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots for the Coyotes, who were playing their first game in eight days.
NHL
Daily Herald

Kukan scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Sabres 7-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dean Kukan had two goals and an assist, Jean-Francois Berube stopped 33 shots in his first NHL start in nearly four years, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 Sunday night. Brendan Gaunce had a goal and two assists and Boone Jenner had a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Force OT Late, Pesce Scores Winner

For a large portion of Monday's game, the Flyers had the better of the play against the Metropolitan Division leaders. The Carolina Hurricanes were playing their third game in four days, and the fatigue was starting to show. But the Flyers are also finding ways to lose games, and that...
NHL
FOX Sports

Florida puts home win streak on the line against Nashville

Nashville Predators (28-18-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (35-10-5, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Nashville aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak. The Panthers are 23-3-0 on their home ice. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with seven shorthanded goals, led by Aleksander Barkov with...
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Hurricanes: Another Punch to the Gut With OT Loss

Flyers take another punch to the gut with OT loss to Hurricanes originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For a third straight game, the Flyers hung tough with a top Metropolitan Division opponent. But for a third straight time, they came away with a loss. The Flyers dropped to the...
NHL
NHL

Predators Recall Matt Luff from Milwaukee

Forward Has One Goal, Three Points in 10 Games with Predators This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (February 21, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Matt Luff from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Cole Smith to the Admirals.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Predators vs. Panthers prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/22/2022

The Nashville Predators continue their search for a way out of a slump this Tuesday night, as they take on the Florida Panthers on the road. It’s a tall order to beat the Panthers for Nashville, but the Preds certainly have what it takes to upstage Florida at FLA Live Arena down in Sunrise. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Predators-Panthers prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes at Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA. - Antti Raanta will start in net today and Vincent Trocheck will be a game-time decision when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Pittsburgh Penguins this afternoon. Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour shared the updates when he met with the media at 10:45 a.m. this morning. For Raanta, it is...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy