Everton have won twice and lost twice since Frank Lampard was appointed permanent successor to Rafa Benitez at the end of last month. But the difference between the positives and the negatives has been stark. The Toffees have scored seven goals and conceded just once under the new boss at Goodison Park, progressing in the FA Cup and taking vital points against the similarly struggling Leeds.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO