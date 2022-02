Thomas Tuchel has confessed that he benched striker Romelu Lukaku because he felt the Belgian's recent poor form has been down to fatigue. Lukaku has been a permanent starter for Chelsea when fit, despite not always performing well, but his infamous seven-touch performance against Crystal Palace at the weekend has seen the club's record signing named on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg against Lille.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO