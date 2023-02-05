Women's boxing champions list

Women's boxing is divided between 17 weight classes, from heavyweight to atomweight. The four major sanctioning bodies, WBO, IBF, WBA and WBC have champions in most of the divisions and to make it easier for boxing fans, below is a chart of who holds each of the titles and secondary belts.

For a list of the best fighters regardless of weight class, check ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings .

Heavyweight (Weight limit varies)

WBO: N/A

IBF (over 175 lbs.): Vacant

WBA: N/A

WBC (over 168 lbs.): Hanna Gabriels

Light heavyweight (Weight limit varies)

WBO (175 lbs.): Vacant

IBF (175 lbs.): Vacant

WBA (over 175 lbs.): Hanna Gabriels

WBC: N/A

Super middleweight (168 lbs.)

WBO: Franchon Crews Dezurn

IBF: Franchon Crews Dezurn

WBA: Franchon Crews Dezurn

WBC: Franchon Crews Dezurn

Middleweight (160 lbs.)

WBO: Claressa Shields

IBF: Claressa Shields

WBA: Claressa Shields

WBC: Claressa Shields

Junior middleweight (154 lbs.)

WBO: Natasha Jonas

IBF: Natasha Jonas

WBA: Terri Harper

WBC: Natasha Jonas

Welterweight (147 lbs.)

WBO: Jessica McCaskill

IBF: Jessica McCaskill

WBA: Jessica McCaskill

WBC: Jessica McCaskill

Junior welterweight (140 lbs.)

WBO: Chantelle Cameron

IBF: Chantelle Cameron

WBA: Chantelle Cameron*

WBC: Chantelle Cameron

*Kali Reis is the WBA junior welterweight champion in recess

Lightweight (135 lbs.)

WBO: Katie Taylor

IBF: Katie Taylor

WBA: Katie Taylor

WBC: Katie Taylor

Junior lightweight (130 lbs.)

WBO: Alycia Baumgardner

IBF: Alycia Baumgardner

WBA: Alycia Baumgardner*

WBC: Alycia Baumgardner

*Hyun Mi Choi is the WBA champion in recess

Featherweight (126 lbs.)

WBO: Amanda Serrano

IBF: Amanda Serrano

WBA: Amanda Serrano

WBC: Amanda Serrano

*Brenda Karen Carabajal is the WBO interim featherweight champion

Junior featherweight (122 lbs.)

WBO: Debora Anahi Dionicius

IBF: Cherneka Johnson

WBA: Mayerlin Rivas

WBC: Yamileth Mercado*

*Kudakwashe Chiwandire is the WBC interim junior featherweight champion

Bantamweight (118 lbs.)

WBO: Dina Thorslund

IBF: Ebanie Bridges

WBA: Nina Hughes

WBC: Yulihan Luna

Junior bantamweight (115 lbs.)

WBO: Mizuki Hiruta

IBF: Micaela Lujan

WBA: Clara Lescurat

WBC: Asley Gonzalez Macias*

*Adelaida Ruiz is the WBC interim junior bantamweight champion

Flyweight (112 lbs.)

WBO: Gabriela Alaniz

IBF: Arely Mucino

WBA: Marlen Esparza

WBC: Marlen Esparza

Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)

WBO: Vacant

IBF: Vacant

WBA: Jessica Nery Plata*

WBC: Jessica Nery Plata

*Maria Guadalupe Bautista is the WBA junior flyweight champion in recess

Strawweight (105 lbs.)

WBO: Yokasta Valle

IBF: Yokasta Valle

WBA: Seniesa Estrada

WBC: Christina Rupprecht

Atomweight (102 lbs.)

WBO: Yuko Kuroki

IBF: Mika Iwakawa

WBA: Montserrat Alarcon

WBC: Fabiana Bytyqi