5 Things To Know About Richard Quinn’s Dark Couture-Inspired AW22 Show

It’s quickly been established that no one has ever nailed maternity style quite like Rihanna. Within days of revealing her happy news to the world, the businesswoman has given quilted coats the “Rih” stamp of approval, and reached into her vast wardrobe to whip out the heart-shaped Saint Laurent coat she purchased in 2016 for Valentine’s Day. Now, the 33-year-old has set her sights once more on fabulous accessories that put the spotlight on her growing bump.

