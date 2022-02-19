5 Things To Know About Richard Quinn’s Dark Couture-Inspired AW22 Show

After a 12-year hiatus, British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng returned to London Fashion Week with a live show last night. “I wanted to celebrate the contribution of Black British culture in this country,” he said in a preview ahead of the presentation. Bringing together the worlds of fashion, music, and art into one grand spectacle – including actors Idris Elba and Nicholas Pinnock, and musicians Goldie, Dizzee Rascal, Pa Salieu, and Kojey Radical – it was a star-studded affair that celebrated Black excellence.
