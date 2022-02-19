Looking Back to 2007 and the controlled chaos of Crackdown on Xbox

Good news has come for Xbox Series X players this week, as a new update will bring the ability to remap button functionality on the controller. Currently being tested by Xbox Alpha Insiders, the remapping functionality does seem to be limited only to the share button right now. However, with that, this particular button can go beyond its ability to share footage or snaps and extend to bringing up parties and voice chat menus, achievements, or other screens. Neat. The functionality can also be changed depending on a single press or a held-down press too. Extra neat. This is a function that continues to elevate the newer pad and put a greater chasm between it for this new-gen of machines and the preceding best Xbox One controllers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO