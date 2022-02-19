Millie Bobby Brown’s Siblings: Meet Her Older Brother & Sister, & Sweet Younger Sis

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Here’s everything you need to know about how close Millie Bobby Brown is to her older sister and brother plus one younger sister.

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, may be a star now but she’ll never be too big for her family! The actress got her big break at a young age when she landed the role of Eleven in Stranger Things when she was just 12 years old. The series went on to be a big success and Season 4 is just around the corner. Unfortunately, fans just found out that Season 5 will be the show’s last.

Thankfully for Millie, she has other projects lined up. Her Netflix film Enola Holmes was a hit and she’s already working on Enola Holmes 2. Plus, the actress has even more up her sleeve. Believe it or not, her siblings have and will continue to play a role in her projects. In honor of Millie’s 18th birthday and close relationships with her siblings, here’s everything you need to know about her older sister and brother and her younger sister.

Paige Brown

Paige Brown is Millie’s oldest sister. Born on December 27, 1993, the 23-year-old may have been the one to inspire Millie to go into acting. Paige started pursuing an acting career at a young age and got her first credit in the series Help Me Help You in 2006. Her biggest credit is the role of Allison in South Dakota, which was released in 2017. She recently joined forces in the industry with Millie to produce Enola Holmes with Enola Holmes 2 on the way.

Being a self-described “bookworm” helped Paige conceive the idea as she was inspired by Nancy Springer’s novel of the same name. “[Enola] really just struck me as a really great character,” Paige told the LA Times. “Millie at the time was a bit younger [than Enola] but I was thinking ahead and thought, ‘This would be really great onscreen.’” It’s clear that Millie looks up to her older sister as her response to the pitch was “when Paige is excited about something it gets me immediately excited.”

Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown is Millie’s big brother and even though he doesn’t lead a life in the limelight like his sister, he’s definitely proud of her and her career. He’s a professional photographer and even shot her cover for Who What Wear’s fall issue. They went to their family’s home in Atlanta, Georgia for the shoot and his talent definitely shined through the aetherial and nature-inspired snaps. She rocked an elegant dress with a floral corset and a ruffled skirt and said her favorite shot was one where she sat sideways on a log as her dress flowed down on either side of her.

She definitely enjoys working with her siblings. “[My family] are my best friends,” she told the magazine. “Those are the people I talk to every day, that I see every day, and who I love collaborating with because they know me and will be honest with me.” She also hinted she has another project in the works with her brother but didn’t tease any details.

Ava Brown

Ava Brown is Millie’s one-and-only younger sister. The adorable seven-year-old was born on January 20, 2012. She hasn’t started pursuing a career in the entertainment industry like her sisters but she’s still in school and pretty young so she has plenty of time. It’s clear that she and her older sister Millie have a tight bond. Millie left an adorable birthday message for Ava’s fifth birthday that described their relationship perfectly. “happy birthday cheese,” she wrote on her Instagram Story (via Exclusive Hollywood). “I’ll continue taking pictures of your growing teeth, continue taking u to far away places for fun adventures, get u all the strawberry cake in the WORLD. I’ll annoy u forever… and I’ll always give u a snuggle after your bubble baths. i love you sweet girl 🦄”