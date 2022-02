For Antonio Conte, defeat has always felt like a mortal insult, a scar on the soul, and it is not difficult to imagine how low he was after Tottenham’s shambolic home loss to Wolves on the Sunday before last. It came hard on the heels of the defeat against Southampton – also at home, also deserved – and nobody was particularly optimistic about their chances when they went to the Premier League leaders, Manchester City, on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO