Soccer-Real Madrid put three past Alaves to widen LaLiga lead

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said he would like to see Barcelona sign Erling Haaland and Real Madrid to land Kylian Mbappe this summer for the good of the competition. Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has been linked with a move at the end of the season with Barca and Madrid among the top clubs interested in him.
The second El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona of the 2021-22 LaLiga season will be played on March 20, the league announced on Wednesday. The meeting between the two sides will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, and broadcast live on ESPN+, with kick-off scheduled at 9 p.m. CET (4 p.m. ET).
Comments / 0