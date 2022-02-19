ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Real Madrid put three past Alaves to widen LaLiga lead

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – Real Madrid dug deep in a 3-0 home win against lowly Alaves, scoring all three in the last 27 minutes of the game after the visitors gave...

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: LaLiga El Clasico date set for March 20

The second El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona of the 2021-22 LaLiga season will be played on March 20, the league announced on Wednesday. The meeting between the two sides will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, and broadcast live on ESPN+, with kick-off scheduled at 9 p.m. CET (4 p.m. ET).
SOCCER

