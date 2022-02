Other than defense, what's the best argument for Texas Tech cutting down the nets this season?. Steven Chapman (Dbltfarmer), Photographer: I will say there chemistry. Each game they seem to get better about knowing what there teammate is going to do. Take last night for example, Nadolny threw three passes that ended up in turnovers. The passes were very close and good ideas. Nadolny sat for a few minutes and came back and made three great assists. I watched as Nadolny went to the bench after turnovers and his teammates were building him up and at one point Williams was showing Nadolny to do something different on his entry passes into the post. To me it is very impressive how the players communicate during timeouts and while on the bench.

