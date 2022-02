The latest development in the equal pay case of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) has stirred up the same questions as when the lawsuit began: how is pay inequality assessed? Should it depend upon revenue generated from each team? Do the claims have statistical support? These questions have not taken center stage, as media focus lies with the PR exchange between the two sides: USWNT and the U.S. Soccer Federation. ...

FIFA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO