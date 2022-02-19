ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rookie season 4 episode 14 spoilers: First details on ‘Long Shot’

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 episode 14 is poised to arrive on ABC in a little over a week — do you want some more news all about it?. The first order of business here is making it clear that this could be a story all about underdogs. The title here is “Long Shot,”...

Snowpiercer Season 3, Episode 4 spoilers: Does Ben find Melanie?

With Layton back in charge, it’s time for a new spot of drama. Is that Melanie in the Snowpiercer Season 3, Episode 4 promo?. Layton is now in charge, and he has the train following him to New Eden. It was all through a lie, and it’s only a matter of time before that lie is uncovered. Just how will everyone react when they learn that Asha isn’t from New Eden after all?
The Rookie (Season 4 Episode 4) “Long Shot”, trailer, release date

Officers Nolan and Harper help Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford are on the hunt for a perpetrator on a citywide c—e spree. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC. Network: ABC. Episode title: “Long Shot”. Release date: February...
Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
Alec Baldwin Pissed Off Halyna Hutchins' Husband with ABC Interview

Alec Baldwin might be regretting that ABC interview he did right about now -- because it seems to have, in part, triggered Halyna Hutchins' husband's wrath. Matt Hutchins sat down for an interview with NBC's "Today" -- talking to Hoda Kotb -- which will be aired later this week ... and right off the bat in a new teaser, he's saying Baldwin's televised recounting pissed him off.
‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Looks ‘Amazing’ After Weight Loss, Fans Say: See Photo

Beautiful inside and out! Teen Mom 2 fans praised Kailyn Lowry after she flaunted her weight loss in a new photo. “Love this couple so much,” the reality star, 29, captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, February 19. She posted next to friends Kyle and Audrey Hill, with son Lux Russell Lowry hugging his mommy and smiling for the camera. Upon noticing her figure, multiple fans swarmed the comments section under her post.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The third season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ ends on a rather tumultuous note for our Jewish American housewife turned stand-up comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel. Since its inception in 2017, Midge has seen a lot of ups and downs in her journey, from discovering her interest in stand-up comedy to finally pursuing a career in it. However, in the final moments of season 3, Midge finds herself surrounded by the chaos created by an unintentional reckless move that results in Shy Baldwin firing her from the tour.
