Iowa runs past Ohio State, 75-62

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RStux_0eJe5pLz00

(Columbus, OH) Keegan Murray scored 25 points to lead Iowa to a road win over Ohio State on Saturday. The Hawkeyes won 75-62 to improve to 18-8 overall and 8-7 in the Big Ten.

Kris Murray added 11 points and 8 rebounds. Jordan Bohannon scored 10 points. Iowa held a 40-31 rebounding advantage and had 20 offensive boards.

The Hawkeyes will play Michigan State on Tuesday.

