Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk talks ‘amazing’ ending

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a good chance you know already that we’re entering the final season of Better Call Saul. Come April 18 (just under two months from now!), the first batch of episodes will kick off on AMC. It’s going to be an enthralling mix of heartfelt moments and humor, and we just...

Collider

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Release Date Set, Three Animated Spinoffs Confirmed

AMC announced today that the sixth and final season of the hit drama series Better Call Saul will air in two parts, with the first part premiering this April. In addition, AMC revealed the series is getting three animated spinoffs, including two original series and a new season of the Emmy-Awarded Better Call Saul Employee Training.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk shares ‘lucky’ twist of fate that saved his life during heart attack on Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk has recalled the heart attack he had on the set of Better Call Saul in a near-death experience last year.The 58-year-old actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of the show on 27 July.At the time, Odenkirk said that he had a blockage that was fixed without surgery.In a new interview with the New York Times, Odenkirk revealed he was “lucky” to have been “shooting a scene all day” with his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian.The interview notes that it was his co-stars screams that alerted the show’s medial team to Odenkirk’s heart...
Primetimer

Bob Odenkirk knew about his heart problem since 2018, says Better Call Saul's series finale is "not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish"

The New York Times' Jonah Weiner visited Odenkirk on the set of Better Call Saul's final season and at the Albuquerque house he shares with co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian. In fact, it was thanks to Seehorn and Fabian that Odenkirk survived his heart attack last July. “We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer," said Odenkirk. Instead, he decamped to a space where he, Seehorn and Fabian liked to retreat during downtime: “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down.” He added, “Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away.” Odenkirk said "I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart. I went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed on treatment, with one suggesting he start immediately on medication and the other telling him it could wait. He listened to doctor No. 2 and was fine — until this year, when “one of those pieces of plaque broke up,” Odenkirk said. Odenkirk said he chose to live with his co-stars after living by himself in Season 1 at a condo owned by Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston. “It’s about loneliness,” he said of sharing a house with Seehorn and Fabian. Odenkirk added: “It gave me great sympathy for someone like James Gandolfini, who talked about how he couldn’t wait to be done with that character, and I think Bryan said similar things: ‘I can’t wait to leave this guy behind.’ I finally related to that attitude.” During Weiner's visit to the Odenkirk house, the actor teased the finale after reading the script. “It’s a lot in there, a lot to think about,” Odenkirk said. “I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great.”
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Hope the Final Season Answer These Burning Questions

During its five-year run, Breaking Bad made television history, becoming one of the most iconic shows of all time and winning close to 100 awards with just five seasons. One of its biggest contributions to TV, however, was the smash-hit spin-off show that came as a result of its massive success, Better Call Saul. And now, seven years and five seasons later, the sixth and final season of the spin-off is quickly approaching.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Just Dropped Surprise Season 2 Trailer for Hit Series

Welcome back to Lakeview and the digital afterlife! On Wednesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2 of its hit series, Upload and the trailer teased quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) when the show returns on Friday, March 11th. The new trailer shows Nathan and Ingrid together again in the digital afterlife, Nora back at work at Horizon as well as some major upgrades, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called "prototykes" that are both as hilarious and horrifying as they sound. Check it out for yourself below.
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in ‘Free Guy’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Free Guy was a surprise smash hit last August when it was released in theaters after it was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. The action-comedy film from Disney and 20th Century Studios debuted at No. 1 and has raked in $331.5 million at the box office worldwide.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow to Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way...
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
CinemaBlend

Ben Affleck On Playing The Leading Man And Why Denzel Washington Does It So Well

Some of the biggest Hollywood actors are pretty much above reproach when it comes to their acting skills. Denzel Washington is one such star, and even has better performance expectations than fellow A-Lister Will Smith. He’s working with some of the best directors in the game, and his colleague Ben Affleck has now expressed why he thinks Washington plays the leading man so well, and why it’s such a difficult undertaking in the first place.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
CNET

The Brilliant Sci-Fi Gem Waiting to Be Watched on Prime Video

Love watching twisted psychological thrillers that have you reading Reddit theories about their endings? I have a request. Please stop endlessly scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Stars Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray Pay ‘Tribute’ to Brian Dietzen Ahead of Show’s Return

“NCIS” stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray had a special message for fans on Instagram this week. The two actors shared a short clip from on-set, hyping up viewers for the return of “NCIS” after a few weeks off the air. Season 9, Episode 13 premieres this Monday, and it’s unlike any ordinary installment. The episode marks actor Brian Dietzen’s screenwriting debut, and Murray and Valderrama are absolutely stoked on it.
Popculture

CBS Series' Spinoff Reportedly Canceled at Paramount+

Time's up for a CBS favorite newsmagazine's spinoff plans. Paramount+ has reportedly canceled 60 Minutes Plus, the spinoff series for one of its most iconic shows on CBS, 60 Minutes. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021 but according to a report by Variety, the streaming companion to the CBS broadcast series was canceled abruptly last month.
