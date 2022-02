VIDEO: Ole Miss head coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin's press conference following her team's victory over Arkansas. The Ole Miss Rebels believe they have done enough to receive a bid to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament next month, which would be the program's first invite to the Big Dance since 2007. Now, it is all about improving their seeding. As of this writing, ESPN's latest bracketology has the Rebels as a No. 7 seed and headed to the Waco, Texas, regional. This predictive version has Ole Miss tangling with No. 10 seed Washington State in a first-round game. On the other side would be No. 2 seed Baylor and No. 15 Jackson State.

WACO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO