Austin, TX

More companies are canning beverages, leading to a shortage of aluminum cans

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — All kinds of drinks come in cans these days: beer and pop, even alcoholic mixed drinks and water. American Canning's growth mirrors that of the canning industry, but the demand for cans has outpaced supply throughout the pandemic. "What the pandemic did was just sped...

Killeen Daily Herald

Supply chain issues lead to pet food shortage

Stores in the Killeen-Fort Hood area are running low on pet food due to a shortage that has going on since early 2021. There is no need to panic though; our furry friends are going to be OK. The H-E-B on Trimmier Road in Killeen appeared to be running low...
KILLEEN, TX
