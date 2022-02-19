Penguins sign veteran defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to two-year extension

Chad Ruhwedel hasn't put up much offensively -- just six points -- but he is averaging more than 15 minutes a night while averaging nearly two hits and a little over one block per game this season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Ruhwedel has been a serviceable depth defenseman for the Penguins for the last several seasons and he has been rewarded for his efforts as Pittsburgh announced that it has inked the veteran to a two-year contract extension. The one-way deal will run through 2023-24 and carry a cap hit of $800,000. GM Ron Hextall released the following statement about the signing:

Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate. His work ethic and positive attitude never waver and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years.

After being more of a depth defender over his first five seasons with Pittsburgh, the 31-year-old has basically been a regular this season, playing in all but four of Pittsburgh’s 51 games, setting a career high in that regard. Ruhwedel hasn’t put up much offensively – just six points – but he is averaging more than 15 minutes a night while averaging nearly two hits and a little over one block per game.