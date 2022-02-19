AREA ROUNDUP: Manta grapplers win district meet

Lemon Bay advanced its entire team to regionals with a strong showing during Saturday’s District 1A-11 meet at Bradenton Christian.

Port Charlotte finished second to the Mantas in the team scoring and advanced 10 wrestlers of its own.

The Mantas won more than half of the 14 weight classes, proving especially dominant in the heavier weights. Logan Kelly (113), Justin Brady (132), Caleb Corridino (145), Koen Hoffman (160), Chase Alden (170), Lance Schyck (182), Marcus Lopez (195) and Miguel Diaz (285) took home titles.

Jack Oliver (106) and Brycen Warren (126) game within a whisker of winning their own titles, each falling in sudden death during their championship matches to finish second in their brackets. Austin Werdan also finished second at 152, losing to Port Charlotte’s Tyler Rodriguez.

Aidan Caviston (4th, 120), Brock Mars (3rd, 138) and Ben Arnett (3rd, 220) rounded out the Mantas’ scoring.

While Rodriguez proved to be the Pirates’ lone district title winner, Port Charlotte did get second-place finishes from Derek Pinedo (138), Colton Sharrah (145), Nick At (170), Josiah Arroyo (195), Okten Logue (220) and Vincent Chavez (285). Logue, who is still recovering from injuries he received in an automobile accident earlier this season, retired in the third period of his title match.

Alejandro Villada (3rd, 160) and Noah Roser (4th, 113) rounded out Port Charlotte’s top fours.

Next up for the Mantas and Pirates is the Region 1A-3 meet Friday and Saturday at Lemon Bay.

DISTRICT 3A-8 MEET: Venice and North Port finished third and fourth, respectively in their district meet at Palmetto Ridge. Both programs advanced nine wrestlers to next week’s Region 3A-2 meet at Osceola.

Blane Taranto (120), Gage Wiggins 9138) and Dylan Smith (195) all brought home district titles for Venice. Dalton Peacock (126), Joseph Oliver (132), Eric Beck (152) and Lucas Wheeler (182) nabbed third-place wins while Nicholas Colalillo (106) and Micah Thomson (160) advanced with fourth-place finishes.

North Port wrestlers Sean-Michael Gonzalez (126) and Dominic Joyce (182) won their respective weight classes. Gannon Wertz (138), Samuel Holman (152), Vincent Donatelle (160), and Chi Haywood (220) all finished second. Wertz was edged out by Wiggins.

Cannon LoCastro (4th, 132), Cale Holmgren (4th, 145) and Carmichael Gonzalez (3rd, 170) will also advance to next week’s regionals.