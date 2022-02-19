ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

California 5th-grade parents upset over camp sleeping arrangements; school investigating

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sandra Mitchell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtVd9_0eJdvaBW00

LOS ALAMITOS, Ca. ( KTLA ) – A group of parents at Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos, California, are upset with the Los Alamitos Unified School District after learning about sleeping arrangements at a school-organized science camp in San Bernardino County.

Thousands of pounds of ‘famous’ chili recalled after customers find surprise inside cans

According to the parents, their fifth-grade girls said that some of the biologically male counselors at Camp Pali in San Bernardino who use they/them pronouns spent three nights sleeping in cabins with the young girls.

“I contacted the school and asked them if they were able to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,” added parent Rachel Sandoval.

“No parent should feel the way I feel after knowing what could have happened to my daughter,” said parent Suzy Johnson.

Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, confirmed that the camp’s staffers are placed “in cabins they identify with,” and said this policy was in accordance with California law.

The parents said they are not accusing anyone of a crime, but they are upset that the school district did not let them know about the camp policy.

A spokesperson for the school district told KTLA that all complaints and concerns will be taken seriously. The district has also launched an investigation.

Parents now say they just want others to be informed of the policy so that they can make decisions for their own families.

“If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my child home,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamitos, CA
Government
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
Los Alamitos, CA
Education
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
WKRG News 5

RV bursts into flames on Florida highway

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Patrick ‘Paddy’ OMalley said he was towing his RV home from getting repairs in DeFuniak Springs Saturday, Feb. 19 when it caught fire. Dorcas Volunteer Fire Chief John Polinsky said a call came in by a witness around 10:30 a.m. The witness said smoke was coming from the Air Conditioning unit […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Ktla#Weaver Elementary School#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Photos: Two injured in HWY 98 crash in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent photos of a wreck Monday afternoon in Destin. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash. A medical helicopter took the female victim to Pensacola for treatment. A man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. WKRG […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy