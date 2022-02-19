ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

The 7 Best Alternative Resume Formats for Professionals

By Cheryl Vaughn
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you're about to start your job search. Congratulations! Getting ready for a new job can be exciting, but it can also be stressful and time-consuming. With all the information being thrown at you, you may be wondering if there are easier ways to get noticed by potential employers....

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

The Best Gmail Alternatives for Every Type of User

Email has been around for decades, but people still love to complain about it—and rightfully so. Even though we've have other communication tools, like text messaging for personal chats and team messaging apps for business talk, people still get too much email, most of which is junk anyway. With...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Logo Design Courses

In the past few years, the demand for logo designers has significantly increased thanks to the rapid growth of digital businesses. Despite that, it's not easy to win high-paying clients due to the increasing level of competition. To get good projects, you need to stand out. Taking the time to learn new techniques can surely help.
JOBS
makeuseof.com

6 SEO Hacks to Optimize Your Resume

Websites use Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques to rank higher in organic search results. You can take the principles behind these white hat techniques, tweak them a little, and apply them to your resume to rank higher in the recruiters' resume searches and land better jobs. While some SEO techniques...
JOBS
laptopmag.com

Bye Microsoft Edge! Vivaldi is the best Chrome alternative

When I reviewed Microsoft Edge last year, I found its performance and experience unparalleled among peers like Google Chrome. But one concern prevented me from accepting that default browser pop-up, and I suspected it could be a fatal dealbreaker. “On Edge, Microsoft constantly attempts to push you to use its...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Resume#Ebooks#Linkedin#Photography#Web Design#Microsoft Office
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best 3D Printing Courses

Over the last decade, 3D printing has become increasingly popular due to the rapid growth in additive manufacturing. Since 3D printers are now more affordable and accessible, almost every DIY enthusiast wants to have one once in a lifetime. Whether you are a professional engineer looking to improve your 3D...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Drop Everything and Clear Your Android Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a smartphone on the newer side, like a Google Pixel 6 or a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or a device from a few years back, one thing's for sure: Your Android's web browser gathers data and store it in your cookies and cache. This is often helpful: for example, it keeps you logged into your accounts.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

5 Free Websites to Create Beautiful Mockup Photos and Screenshots

These free apps make it easier than ever to create mockup product shots with screenshots or images, making your photos look beautiful and professional. A mockup product shot is when you take a picture of a laptop or an outdoor billboard, and can replace the screen or space with an image of your own. You don't need Photoshop skills to do that. These are several free online apps to do this, where you only need to select the image and upload your screenshot.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

6 Time Management Tips to Organize Your Own Workload

Jobs, where you get autonomy over what you do, are great if you don't like being told what to do and offer a lot of satisfaction. However, with freedom comes the need to organize and manage your own work. This requires time and task management skills, and it isn't something...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
makeuseof.com

7 Best Cybersecurity Tips for Travelers

If you're a frequent flyer and find yourself in different places many times in a year, you should know how to protect your data. When you're away from your home network, accessing unfamiliar Wi-Fi spots, and going to new places, you must be extra careful. That's because being in an...
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

5 Blogs Every Freelance Writer Should Read

Whether you’re a newbie freelancer, a professional writer with a few years of experience under your belt, or a writing hobbyist, keeping on top of your skills is essential. And what better way to do so than by reading!. Here, we'll discuss the five best blogs that give best-in-class...
FACEBOOK
makeuseof.com

How to Switch a Database From Full Page to Inline in Notion

Notion is an excellent tool for keeping track of your to-dos, thanks to its versatility. However, one thing you may find yourself stuck on is the inability to use the page below a database. In this case, it’s more than likely that your database layout is set to full page when what you need is inline.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Google Updates Smart Canvas for Workspace: 10 New Features to Try

During the I/O keynote in 2021, Google announced a major change to how Docs, Sheets, and Slides are used within Workspace. Now, teams will be able to seamlessly collaborate using all three of these tools, all thanks to Smart Canvas. But, how does this change things for you? Let's look at the 10 new features that Smart Canvas has to offer.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

6 Social Norms Technology Created That You Follow Every Day

With every new revolution in tech, people tweak their lifestyles to accommodate the changing social norms. In a little more than a decade, we've put smartphones in the hands of more than six billion people worldwide. With this enormous shift in global culture, we've developed some interesting social norms to...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

7 Ways the Metaverse Will Forever Change How We Work

The word metaverse has been bouncing around a lot lately. Although the technology is not fully developed, the closest examples of the metaverse today include the virtual worlds Second Life, Fortnite, Roblox, and Decentraland. Furthermore, Facebook changed its name to Meta in anticipation that it will transform the Facebook platform...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

10 Cybersecurity Myths Debunked for the Common Man

Poor cybersecurity myths and practices are two of the biggest proponents of present-day business data breaches. The lack of awareness plays a significant role in engendering these myths. If you or your organization purports any of the following misconceptions about digital security, it is high time to update and correct them.
TECHNOLOGY
idropnews.com

Not Interested in an Apple TV? Here Are the Best Alternatives

When it comes to Apple TV, you either love or hate the device. Some people who are total Apple fans would choose the Apple TV or Apple TV 4K over any other device, and there’s really nothing wrong with that. But others would prefer to try other devices, and that’s fine too. The Apple TV is one of the most expensive streaming devices available, so it’s a good idea to go over some alternatives that’ll pretty much do the same thing Apple TV can do. There are a lot of options out there. Some are big and small; others are expensive or affordable. It all comes down to what you want and how much space and money you have for each device. Fortunately, there’s an option for everyone, and if you’re looking for an Apple TV alternative, you’re in the right place. Continue reading to browse the best Apple TV alternatives you have to try in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Game Consoles for Kids

Video games can be an excellent way for children to engage their minds or improve their reflexes. Whether it’s mind-bending puzzles to solve or action games, it can be an endless source of fun for the entire family. If you feel it’s time to introduce a more dedicated game...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How Microsoft Is Making AltspaceVR a Safer Space for Users

Microsoft has announced a raft of new safety measures for its AltspaceVR platform. With virtual reality and metaverse environments coming under increasing scrutiny for their security and safety practices, Microsoft is taking the additional steps to protect users, creating a safer, more inclusive environment. Microsoft Removes Public Social Hubs From...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Tips and Tricks for Making Your Laptop Feel Like New

Our laptops often play a daily role in many of our lives, be it for work, entertainment, shopping, or just about anything else. But constantly using our trusty laptops can quickly lead to a build-up of unwanted files, external dirt, and myriad other things that just make them feel old and worn down. But there are things you can do to remedy this, so let's get into the best ways to make your laptop feel brand new again.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Windows 10 LTSC Version?

Windows 10 has a lot of different versions. There is Windows 10 Home for regular folks. Then there are versions for enterprise-grade customers. Among the enterprise versions, there is a version called the Windows 10 Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) So, what is Windows 10 LTSC? More importantly, how is it...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy